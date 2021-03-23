Black Mountain Irrigation District tap water safe despite smell, musty taste

BMID customers are complaining of a chlorine smell and musty taste in their tap water

The Black Mountain Irrigation District is issuing a smell and taste advisory to most of its customers. (File photo)

The Black Mountain Irrigation District (BMID) has issued a taste and odour advisory after receiving complaints of musty tasting tap water with a more apparent than usual chlorine smell.

The advisory impacts all BMID customers, except those in the Scotty Creek service area. The water utility provider stated it started receiving complaints on Monday evening. Despite the strange taste and smell, BMID stated chlorine and turbidity levels remain stable, and the water remains safe to drink.

“Over the winter, BMID supplied raw water from Mission Creek that is only disinfected with ultra-violet light and chlorine. With spring runoff starting, our water treatment plant was started in late February. In the transition, the mixing of disinfected-only-water and chemically-treated-disinfected-water has occurred, which may be contributing to the taste and odour issue.”

If you have a musty smell or taste in your water, BMID suggests the following ways to remedy the situation:

Put the water in the fridge overnight in an open-top container to allow the chlorine to dissipate to air.

Run the water through a carbon filter which will absorb the residual chlorine and the organic components.

While BMID has decreased chlorination levels very slightly, it may take several days for the water to move through the distribution system.

Questions on the matter can be directed to BMID by calling 250-765-5169.

READ MORE: Kelowna council cautiously supports winery’s culinary college vision

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.