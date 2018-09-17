Black Mountain/sntsk’il’nten Regional Park trail to be completed in 2019

Construction has begun on the first trail

Central Okanagan Regional District chairwoman Gail Given announces an addition to Black Mountain/sntsk’il’nten Regional Park in Kelowna in 2017.���Alistair Waters/Capital News

Construction is underway on the first trail in Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan and Westbank First Nation co-manage the 640-hectare protected regional park. With grants received by the Friends of Black Mountain / sntsk‘il’ntən Society and student volunteers, construction has started; hauling, spreading and packing gravel on the first 800-metres of trail within this as yet unopened park.

RELATED: Goat’s Peak Park announced to open in fall

It is anticipated that the completion and opening of the approximately 1.4-kilometer loop trail will be next year.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.