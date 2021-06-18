(Desiree Franz/Facebook)

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are some of this week’s biggest stories from the region

Happy Friday! In case you missed some of what happened in the Okanagan-Shuswap this week, here’s a few of our top stories.

Volunteers launch Penticton’s first public supervised injection site

Penticton now has a public overdose prevention site. The mobile site was set up by the non-profit Penticton Overdose Prevention Society. The group bought an old wine-tour bus, which will enable them to reach more people and save lives as B.C.’s opioid crisis continues.

Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

Seven-month-old Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle, severely injuring her. Kelowna SPCA said she is on her way to recovery, but is asking for donations to help with her medical costs.

Ivy’s tail had to be amputated while veterinarians are waiting for her back leg to heal up.

Dog bit by baby rattler at popular Vernon park

Bentley the dog was out for a walk at Kal Park with his friends when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake. He was rushed to Kelowna’s Fairfield Animal Hospital and has now recovered.

Veterinarians said if you see a rattlesnake, back away from it slowly and give it a wide berth.

One person dead, two injured in Highway 1 collision near Chase

One person is dead and another two injured after a collision near Chase. The incident happened on June 16.

B.C. Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was travelling westbound in the passing lane, entering the eastbound lane and colliding head-on with a large commercial vehicle.

Police are investigating the factors that contributed to the collision.

