Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are some of the biggest stories from June 21 to 24

Happy Friday! It was quite a week so in case you missed some of this week’s stories, here are the ones that made waves in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Two churches on band land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Two Catholic churches on band land burned to the ground early on Monday morning. Sacred Hearts was located on Penticton Indian Band (PIB) land and another one was located on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

PIB Chief Greg Gabriel said the community is hurting after the discovery of 215 children’s remains at a former residential school in Kamloops, but the council doesn’t condone burning the church down.

Both fires have been deemed suspicious.

Killer rapist denied parole, Paul Bernardo, had plans to relocate to Kelowna

Teen killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo suggested he wanted to move to Kelowna if he was granted parole. Bridges to New Life, a local organization that helps reintegrate parolees into society, offered him a spot.

In the end, the Parole Board of Canada decided to deny him release.

Salmon Arm woman dies in Enderby motorcycle crash

A Salmon Arm woman has died following a vehicle collision in Enderby on Tuesday evening. Police said the 58-year-old woman was riding a motorcycle and police said she was declared deceased at the scene.

The collision is still under investigation.

Heat wave forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

A heat wave has been forecasted throughout the week and into the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap. Prepare for record-setting temperatures and heat warnings throughout this weekend.

Interior Health advises that you stay indoors or in the shade as much as possible, stay hydrated, and to wear hats and sunscreen.

