Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Activist speaks out against conditions at Penticton homeless shelters

Idris Hudson said he is appalled with the living conditions and lack of support he’s seen at Penticton’s homeless shelters.

Hudson has experienced homelessness himself and he’s calling on local and provincial politicians to improve the conditions and support services at the city’s homeless shelters.

“People like BC Housing are just pounding these people into bedrooms and then not doing anything with them,” he said.

“I think BC Housing is wonderful for stepping up and taking it on but there’s a level of care that needs to be added.”

First death tied to COVID-19 outbreak at KGH

Interior Health (IH) has recorded the first death due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

The health authority first announced the outbreak at unit 4B on Monday, Feb. 22. By Thursday, Feb. 25, IH said there had already been one death. Currently, five patients and one staff member have contracted the virus.

IH said the hospital remains safe for scheduled procedures and other appointments.

“Patients are not required to self-isolate after they come to the hospital,” IH said.

New Vernon pharmacy takes ‘old school’ approach to cutting-edge care

Pivot Rx may be a new fixture in downtown Vernon, but its current building used to be the home of a former family pharmacy for 40 years.

Pivot Rx is set up like a family doctor clinic, so there’s no calling out prescriptions to the public like what usually happens at big-chain pharmacies. This means clients are brought to one of three private consultation rooms to speak with a pharmacist one-on-one.

Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Dr. Jake Beech is the District of Sicamous’ only full-time physician and he is retiring this summer.

To fill the void, the district itself will take over the management and administration of the Sicamous Medical Clinic.

The district plans to change the clinic from a physician-operated clinic to a community health centre, meaning the municipal government will handle staff hiring, medical services plan billing and other administrative work such as payroll.

B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

Karis Wilson was sent home for wearing a white turtleneck shirt under a black dress with lace trim.

The reason? A teacher and student teacher felt uncomfortable with the outfit. Wilson was sent to the principal’s outfit and was given the chance to change her clothes.

She opted to stay home for the rest of the day.

Wilson said it was never explained to her how her outfit detracted from the learning process.

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

Big White Ski Resort pictured on Feb. 26. (Big White Ski Resort)
No new COVID-19 cases at Big White in past week: IH

No more cases have been detected since IH’s last Big White Mountai update, Feb. 19

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Female deputy fire chief embraces the challenges

“Fighting a fire can be taught to anyone,” says Kelowna deputy fire chief, Sandra Follack

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield. (Contributed)
Gender no deterrent for Kelowna businesswoman, MLA

“He looked at me, and he said, ‘You’ll never be as good of a developer as I am.’” — Renee Merrifield

While the Okanagan Rail Trail remained open, Coldstream parks have been closed for a month now, but could re-open mid-May. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funds link Okanagan Rail Trail to Predator Ridge

1.3-km section of multi-use trail with a safe crossing under Highway 97

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the stories that made waves in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Staff from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, passersby, RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue carried a sick 300-kilogram steller sea lion up the steep bluff at Invermere Beach in north Nanaimo in an attempt to save the animal’s life Thursday. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Animal dies despite efforts of Nanaimo marine mammal rescue team, emergency personnel and bystanders

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Arrow Lakes Caribou Society said the new caribou pen near the Nakusp Hotsprings is close to completion. (Submitted)
Maternity caribou pen near Nakusp inches closer to fruition

While Nakusp recently approved the project’s lease, caribou captures are delayed due to COVID-19

BC Housing has proposed that the emergency winter shelter at Victory Church at 352 Winnipeg Street be extended as a shelter until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be open until April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
One more year of ‘temporary’ homeless shelter in Penticton?

BC Housing has applied to extend Victory Church as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

