Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Happy Friday! Before you start off your weekend, here’s a quick recap of what happened throughout the week in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Tourists should not travel to Okanagan as region up in flames: Public Safety Minister

As wildfires continue to burn out of control in the Interior, the province’s public safety minister is asking visitors not to vacation in the wildfire area.

Mike Farnworth is asking people not to visit the Okanagan during this time and if they must, it should be for essential reasons only.

Woman assaulted and robbed while paying for parking in downtown Penticton

A woman was assaulted and robbed in downtown Penticton in broad daylight.

Police said the woman was trying to pay for parking when she was approached and struck from behind by an unidentified man. She fell to the ground when he struck her, then took her purse from her hand and ran north on Main Street.

Police are now looking for the suspect, described as Caucasian, early 20s, slim build, curly hair. The suspect was wearing a dirty shirt, shorts and a backpack at the time of the incident.

Westside Road community mourns the loss of shop in White Rock Lake wildfire

Westside Road community members are mourning the loss of their beloved Little Kingdom Gas Station due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

The gas station and shop burned up on Sunday, Aug. 15.

BC Wildfire Services confirmed, “significant damage” to several buildings around Westside Road.

Salmon Arm mayor urges residents to be prepared, stay calm as wildfires threaten

The City of Salmon Arm’s mayor Alan Harrison urges residents to be calm and prepared during this time.

He said even though there are no evacuation alerts or orders in place within the city, people must think about what could happen and be prepared in case things change and wildfires push residents out.

