Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Shuswap woman Nell Saba counter-protests an anti-vaccination protest outside the B.C. legislature in Victoria in October. (Reddit image)

More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated

Some 1,186 Interior Health employees remain unvaccinated against COVID-19, which is the highest number of unvaccinated health care workers in the province.

The deadline for health care workers to be vaccinated was Tuesday, Oct. 26. Those who are not vaccinated at that time have been put on unpaid leave, and could lose their jobs if they don’t comply with the public health order.

Murder-suicide behind 2 bodies found in Osoyoos: RCMP

Two bodies found in Osoyoos is a case of a murder-suicide, according to the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

Police initially responded to an abandoned vehicle complaint. The vehicle is associated with an Osoyoos residence. When police entered the home, they found one body. A second body was discovered in the area of the vehicle.

It has been determined the two individuals are from the same family.

5 Vernon and area schools vandalized overnight

Five Vernon and area schools were vandalized with anit-mask rhetoric earlier this week.

Vernon School District superintendent Christine Perkins said it will cost the district about $4,000 to clean up the graffiti.

Fortunately, the tagger was caught on camera and the RCMP are now investigating.

Shuswap woman attracts provincial attention with her lone pro-COVID-19-vaccine sign

Nell Saba’s signage and counter-protest has caught the idea of not just media outlets, but B.C.’s top doctor Bonnie Henry herself.

Saba, who went to Salmon Arm Secondary, started counter-protesting anti-mask and anti-vaccine protests at the Legislature in Victoria all by herself. Now, though, she is joined by 20 others who are standing up against misinformation.

