Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

A quick summary of what made the headlines from May 23 to 28

Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

Three Kelowna Secondary Students died in a horrific single-vehicle crash late on Tuesday night.

Kelowna RCMP closed Gordon Drive for hours on Wednesday as they investigated the incident.

The three students were all in Grade 12 and were set to graduate next week. A memorial has been set up at the crash site.

Home insurers’ cannabis concerns leave Salmon Arm couple without coverage

Laura and David Wilkinson are licensed to grow about 37 cannabis plants indoors for medical use. But since they grow more than four, there are no home insurance options available to them.

The Wilkinsons are only eligible for commercial growers’ insurance, which will cost them 30 to 40 per cent more.

Penticton to become home to a larger-than-life Tyrannosaurus rex

Renowned Chilliwack metal artist Kevin Stone announced he was hired to build a 50 foot long, 35 foot tall T-rex sculpture.

In total, the sculpture will weigh 10,000 pounds.

The T-rex sculpture is set to be a permanent Penticton landmark after Stone finishes it within two years.

Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Shuswap resident Brandi Hansen was out for a drive with her family over the May long weekend when she stumbled upon a gruesome discovery.

Hansen found dozens of declawed bear paws discarded along Estate Drive.

“It was disheartening was the best way I can describe it,” she said, adding cub paws were among the discarded pile.

BGC Okanagan is shedding its old brand with the goal of reflecting their values of inclusivity and positivity. (BGC Okanagan/Facebook)
Boys and Girls Clubs Okanagan re-brands to be more inclusive

The club has removed gender from its name

Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza Co.’s Landmark location. (dunnenzies.com)
Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza closing Landmark location

“We fought the good fight but we were unable to overcome the challenges of this last year at that location”

(Contributed/GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support families of Kelowna students killed in car crash

Both fundraisers have raised a combined total of more than $16,000

469 Park Avenue, Kelowna. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Neighbours of abandoned Kelowna house worry for safety

The unkept Park Avenue home owned by a Victoria woman is often used by people experiencing homelessness

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Empty bottles litter Kal Beach in early May 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Trucks with loose litter trashing Okanagan roads

One city looks at costly cleanup program, and alternatives

Wildfire near Keremeos (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

This is the second wildfire in the region in a week

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 responded to a report of an injury on a houseboat on Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)
Injury from fall on houseboat stairs prompts call to Shuswap Lake marine rescue

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 leader said man was alert and in good spirits

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

The YouLearn office in Keremeos behind Similkameen Elementary Secondary, as of 2012 on Google Maps. OneSky operates their childcare program out of the building and is looking at closing down due to not having the necessary staff. (Google)
Similkameen community faces losing its only child care program

OneSky’s childcare program in Keremeos is currently set to close unless they can find someone to run it

