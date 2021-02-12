Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines in the Okanagan

Here are this week’s most impactful stories around the Okanagan

Finding a home ‘impossible’ in Vernon

A historic low vacancy rate is making it more difficult to afford a house in the North Okanagan.

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the low vacancy rate is due to a hot real estate market in the area.

“We have not had a market like that since 2008,” Vernon’s economic development and tourism manager Kevin Poole said.

Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna is a recent victim of malware attack.

The firm was hit by hackers earlier in February, with a ransomware group breaching its servers during a software update.

RE/MAX Kelowna owner Jerry Redman said despite finding out about the breach and shutting it down within minutes, some data was still stolen and leaked online.

Age no barrier to driving for Penticton’s 101-year-old World War 2 vet

Seventy-five years ago, Charlie Hammerton was driving tanks during the Second World War.

Now at 101-years-old, the veteran is still steady behind the wheel. Hammerton likes to keep active, going on walks and driving. He was an avid golfer but had to stop two years ago.

Salmon Arm man’s father broke barriers for future Chinese physicians

The Lunar New Year has evoked memories of Gerry Chu’s father, Frederick.

The Salmon Arm dentist shared that his father, born in 1913 in Vancouver, progressed well in school. And though Chinese-Canadians weren’t allowed to vote or have professions until 1947, Frederick went on to study at the University of British Columbia, excelling in tennis, graduating at 20 and then going on to medical school at McGill soon after.

Because he was of Chinese descent, Frederick wasn’t allowed to intern at a hospital but thanks to his tennis skills, he managed to meet just the right person who helped him become the first Chinese-Canadian medical intern in Canada.

Canadians launch petition urging Tim Hortons to remove freshly cracked eggs from breakfast sandwiches

A Lethbridge student’s petition is gaining steam.

Sammy Wade is urging Tim Hortons to change back its egg patties from the new freshly cracked eggs in its breakfast sandwiches.

“The freshly-cracked egg is gross, rubbery, stringy for some odd reason. It needs to be put down,” she said.

“Tim Horton’s removed our beloved egg patty so it could be replaced with some freshly cracked mutiny.”

Wade’s petition currently has 3,329 signatures.

