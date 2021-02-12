A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines in the Okanagan

Here are this week’s most impactful stories around the Okanagan

Here are this week’s top headlines.

Finding a home ‘impossible’ in Vernon

A historic low vacancy rate is making it more difficult to afford a house in the North Okanagan.

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the low vacancy rate is due to a hot real estate market in the area.

“We have not had a market like that since 2008,” Vernon’s economic development and tourism manager Kevin Poole said.

Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna is a recent victim of malware attack.

The firm was hit by hackers earlier in February, with a ransomware group breaching its servers during a software update.

RE/MAX Kelowna owner Jerry Redman said despite finding out about the breach and shutting it down within minutes, some data was still stolen and leaked online.

Age no barrier to driving for Penticton’s 101-year-old World War 2 vet

Seventy-five years ago, Charlie Hammerton was driving tanks during the Second World War.

Now at 101-years-old, the veteran is still steady behind the wheel. Hammerton likes to keep active, going on walks and driving. He was an avid golfer but had to stop two years ago.

Salmon Arm man’s father broke barriers for future Chinese physicians

The Lunar New Year has evoked memories of Gerry Chu’s father, Frederick.

The Salmon Arm dentist shared that his father, born in 1913 in Vancouver, progressed well in school. And though Chinese-Canadians weren’t allowed to vote or have professions until 1947, Frederick went on to study at the University of British Columbia, excelling in tennis, graduating at 20 and then going on to medical school at McGill soon after.

Because he was of Chinese descent, Frederick wasn’t allowed to intern at a hospital but thanks to his tennis skills, he managed to meet just the right person who helped him become the first Chinese-Canadian medical intern in Canada.

Canadians launch petition urging Tim Hortons to remove freshly cracked eggs from breakfast sandwiches

A Lethbridge student’s petition is gaining steam.

Sammy Wade is urging Tim Hortons to change back its egg patties from the new freshly cracked eggs in its breakfast sandwiches.

“The freshly-cracked egg is gross, rubbery, stringy for some odd reason. It needs to be put down,” she said.

“Tim Horton’s removed our beloved egg patty so it could be replaced with some freshly cracked mutiny.”

Wade’s petition currently has 3,329 signatures.

Melissa Kennedy took her six-month old baby Jolene into the hot tub at Comfort Suites in Kelowna on Feb. 8, something she had done lots of times since they have a hot tub at home. That night Jolene was so fussy mom was up rocking her all night, in the morning she saw the chlorine burns. (Submitted/Melissa Kennedy)
Revelstoke mom and baby burned by chlorine at Kelowna hotel hot tub

Interior Health confirmed that elevated levels were found when the hot tub and pool were tested

Police stepped in to settle a confrontation between two individuals at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

Some of the 1,000 Valentine's cards that will be distributed to seniors before Valentine's Day. (Submitted)
Sisters deliver 1,000 handwritten Valentine’s cards to seniors in Central Okanagan

More than 300 students at Watson Road Elementary made the cards

Several UBC Okanagan researchers are looking at the heart in different ways. (File)
UBCO researchers open their hearts for Valentines Day

Researchers weigh in on heart mechanics, mating, romance novels

Mara Lake is one of the significant water resources across the Okanagan-Shuswap region that will fall under increasing sustainability pressure as the anticipated population growth for the region continues in this century. (File photo)
Osoyoos mayor continues as Okanagan Basin Water Board chair

Sue McKortoff will serve her third consecutive term as water board chair

Lynda Hartman, 75, visits her 77-year-old husband, Len Hartman, in a “hug tent” set up outside the Juniper Village assisted living center in Louisville, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
VIDEO: ‘Hug tent’ provides safe embraces at U.S. elderly home

Since the pandemic hit, similar tents have popped up around the country and in places like Brazil

Vernon’s Jim Cotter (left) and third Steve Laycock of Saskatoon will be joined by the Kelowna front end of Rick Sawatsky and Andrew Nerpin, and fifth player Tyler Tardi of Cloverdale, at the Tim Horton’s Brier Canadian men’s curling championship starting March 5 in a bubble environment in Calgary. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan rink ready for Brier marathon

B.C./Saskatchewan team could play 14 games in 10 days to win Canadian men’s curling championship

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Coldstream’s Kidston Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Positive COVID case at Okanagan elementary school

Case at Kidston Elementary School in Coldstream, individual self-isolating, exposure dates Feb. 9-11

North Okanagan—Shuswap MP Mel Arnold has given the government a failing grade on its handling of the COVID-19 vaccines. (Contributed)
North Okanagan-Shuswap MP gives government failing grade on vaccine handling

Mel Arnold said Justin Trudeau’s failures have resulted in 213,000 lost jobs in January

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s Drive-Thru Ice Park helps wrap up the 61st annual Vernon Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Last day of Vernon Winter Carnival

61st annual Carnival spirit has been present despite lack of live events due to COVID

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing B.C. health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

