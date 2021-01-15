Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Telephone fraudsters foiled by alert Salmon Arm resident

Scammers called a Salmon Arm resident claiming to be with Reader’s Digest. They wanted money to send the resident a prize she won.

“The minute they started asking for money, you know damned well there’s something wrong,” Donna cautioned.

Make church an essential service: Vernon coucil

Vernon politicians cited declining mental health due to the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons that supportive services such as churches should be open.

Kelowna Mountie transferred, fined after pointing gun at another officer

Const. Kevin Hess allegedly was teasing Const. Kristine Roesler as she was doing paperwork. She unholstered her RCMP-issued gun and pointed it at him.

2 students arrested in assault of transgender girl at Lower Mainland school

Two students from Mission, B.C. have been arrested in connection to an alleged assault on a transgender girl on Jan. 11.

Trump impeached for the second time, this time for ‘incitement of insurrection’

Trump “must go,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “He is a clear and present danger to the nation we all love.”

Twila Amato

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

