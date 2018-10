Firefighers were on scene of a house fire on Smith Creek Road

West Kelowna firefighters quickly snuffed out a house fire on Smith Creek Road this afternoon.

Black smoke was reported to be billowing out of the home at about 3:30 p.m.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

