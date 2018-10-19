Black trucks figure prominently in Shuswap thefts

Chase RCMP investigating stolen vehicles from several communities

Chase RCMP have been dealing with stolen vehicles the past couple of days, particularly black trucks.

On Thursday, Oct. 18, about 12:10 p.m., Chase RCMP were on patrol when officers noted a Black Ford F-350 parked on the side of the road in the 4500 block of Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

As they approached, two males fled the scene, reports Cpl. Scott Linklater.

“Attempts to locate the males were unsuccessful. Recovered from the scene was the Ford truck, which was found to have been stolen from the Enderby area, and an ATV, which was found to have been stolen from the Armstrong area.”

He says police believe the truck was used in the theft of a black and yellow John Deere excavator, model JD505, from the Sicamous area. The excavator had not been located Friday, and all the thefts occurred overnight Wednesday/Thursday.

Then on Friday, Oct. 19 at 9:15 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of another suspicious vehicle.

Linklater says a male driver was observed sleeping in a black dodge truck parked on Squilax Anglemont Road near TaLana Bay in Scotch Creek. The truck had been stolen from Blind Bay the previous night.

When police arrived, the vehicle fled. Officers began to pursue it but the pursuit was soon called off when the vehicle headed towards Celista and the vicinity of a school zone.

Further attempts to locate the truck were unsuccessful. The truck is a black 1999 Dodge Ram pickup, camouflage stripes along the sides and BC licence plate PA929V.

Also on Friday, Chase police received multiple reports of thefts from vehicles on Okanagan Avenue, First Avenue, Ayler Road and Brooke Drive in Chase. Suspects broke the windows or door handles to gain entry and then stole items inside.

Linklater states that reports so far indicate a male wearing a hoodie and driving a black pickup truck is possibly involved in the thefts.

Anyone with any information regarding these investigations, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

