BLACKOUT: Vernon hit hard by windstorm

Thousands without power; single-lane traffic in effect for downed lines near Lumby

UPDATED WEDNESDAY JAN. 13, 9:35 A.M.:

A tree and power lines have fallen across Eastside Road near the turn off to Russell Road, causing a temporary closure of both roads.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and City of Vernon Public Works crews are on scene. The tree is being removed and road closure signs will soon be in place.

The roads will remain closed for the safety of the public and emergency responders while the power lines are repaired and the area is cleared.

No injuries have been reported at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Thousands are without power in Vernon due to Wednesday morning’s windstorm, Jan. 13.

The Silver Star Foothills area and BX are hardest hit with a reported 2,714 without power, according to BC Hydro. A crew is assigned to restore power to those who have been without since before 5:30 a.m.

Killiney Beach, Fintry, Nahun, Lake Country, Lavington and Lumby also have reported outages.

The windstorm knocked out power for around 765 customers east of Lumby Mabel Lake Road.

“Strong winds have caused extensive damage in the region, causing a significant number of power outages,” the utility said in an early morning update, noting Vernon and Lake Country are among the areas hardest hit. “All available crews will be continuing work throughout the day to safely restore power.”

Residents east of Round Lake Road and north of Pineridge Road in Spallumcheen and Armstrong are without power as well. A crew has been assigned to restore power to the 1,744 customers affected.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect on Highway 6 between Lumby and Cherryville while road crews are taking care of some fallen hydro lines.

Fallen trees knocked out hydro lines around 15 kilometres east of Lumby around 7:30 a.m.

To see a complete list and up-to-date assignments, visit bchydro.com.

