Blasting begins at Beachview Drive in West Kelowna

Blasting is beginning this week as part of residential development at 3954 Beachview Drive, above Angus Drive, to establish lot grading.
The City of West Kelowna has issued the blasting permit to T&A Rockworks Inc.
Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.
Residents with questions or concerns regarding blasting activity can contact the agent T&A Rockworks Inc. at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca.
