Blasting begins in Mission Hill area

The blasting in West Kelowna will begin March 21 and end March 27

Contributed

The City of West Kelowna has issued a blasting permit to Emil Anderson Construction to facilitate the Sunrise Point Development at the end of Apple Way Boulevard in the Mission Hill area.

Blasting is expected to begin March 21 and end March 27.

READ MORE: Mission Creek Greenway gets pruned

READ MORE: Boil Water notice rescinded for West Kelowna Estates

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday as noted in the blasting company’s communication plan. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-762-9999 or email kjones@eac.bc.ca

