Blasting warning for Aurora Heights

West Kelowna permit issued for blasting to start June 14

The City of West Kelowna is advising the public that a permit has been issued for blasting activity related to a residential lot site preparation at 1014 Aurora Heights Rd.

Blasting is expected to commence June 14.

A blasting permit has been issued to T&A Rockworks Inc. as the agent for the property owner.

Blasting will be carried out between the hours of 8a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety sirens will be sounded before the blast and once the area is cleared.

An independent company will carry out vibration and air over pressure monitoring.

Residents with concerns regarding blasting activity can contact the agent T&A Rockworks Inc. at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca.

