Blasting warning for West Kelowna

Blasting is beginning this week and will continue for up to six months, as part of residential sub-division development on a vacant property above Pinot Noir Drive.

The City of West Kelowna has issued the blasting permit to T & A Rockworks. This is a continuation of the work previously approved under Blasting Permit 2017 0640.

Related: Blasting warning for Aurora Heights

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Related:Planned power outage upsets Kelowna neighbourhood

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.