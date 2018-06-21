Blasting warning for West Kelowna

West Kelowna permit issued for blasting to start this week

Blasting is beginning this week and will continue for up to six months, as part of residential sub-division development on a vacant property above Pinot Noir Drive.

The City of West Kelowna has issued the blasting permit to T & A Rockworks. This is a continuation of the work previously approved under Blasting Permit 2017 0640.

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca.

