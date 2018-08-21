Blaze near Olalla grows to 527 hectares

The Old Tom Creek fire that started Aug. 15 is burning near Keremeos

The Old Tom Creek wildfire burning near Keremeos, just 7 kilometres west of Olalla, is now considered 527 hectares in size and considered out-of-control.

Smoke and haze created poor visibility for BC Wildfire crews who were unable to map the perimeter of the blaze.

High winds also contributed to fire growth since Monday.

Currently on scene are 75 personnel, 11 pieces of heavy equipment and air support.

Crews will work to create new containment lines or tie into natural lines, roads and retardant drops, on Tuesday.

According to information officer Nicole Bonnett, terrain in some areas is proving challenging for crews as it is unworkable creates safety issues for firefighters.

An upper trough with an associated cold front moves is forecast to move over the region on Thursday, bringing light winds and cooler temperatures which will hopefully benefit fire crews in gaining containment.

