Blind Beginnings Society extends services to the Okanagan

The Society will mark it’s arrival with a fall retreat for families

Maria Zeldis, member at large with her daughter who became blind in her first year at life photo:submitted

The Blind Beginnings Society, which focuses on building community amongst families with blind babies, toddlers, and children, is expanding to the Okanagan.

The New Westminster based society will be hosting a family focused weekend retreat at a log cabin in November.

“I am excited to have something to offer families in the Okanagan,” Shawn Marsolais, founder of Blind Beginnings said. “I love to bring people together and help them connect. This retreat will help me speak with the families so that I know what they are experiencing and what they need (in the future).”

Related: Apple products reign supreme for accessibility

The most rewarding part of her work is teaching parents that blindness does not limit a child’s abilities, and that they will live a healthy life. She says most parents think of their child’s blindness as if they lived a life with vision and then lost it suddenly and the world they once knew. However, with their blindness being all that they know, the children do not think of a world with vision, or that they have any inability. They learn of their blindness later in life.

“When the families meet me, being a blind woman, with a career, a husband, a child, they are able to see that blindness does not mean a lonely life, it can be anything. Blindness is limitless.”

Related: Blind Kelowna athlete wins grappling gold

Natural learning sessions happen for the children where they can learn through experiencing what things are instead of being told what something is. All other senses are activated on field trips Marsolais and her team organize.

Blind Beginnings works alongside the Canadian National Institute for the Blind and teachers at local schools to make sure that families can be connected with the information they need in a comfortable setting.

A panel will be held in the evening where parents can listen to youth and adults that are blind speak about the way they navigate the world and their achievements.

Related: Visually impaired learn to fish in Kelowna

“My favourite part of the retreat is after the panel, when the children are asleep the parents can sit together and connect. That is what this is all about,” Marsolais said. “Supporting parents is so crucial, they have the biggest impact on their children’s lives. If they know there are no limits for their child, their child will grow up thinking there are none.”

The Blind Beginnings retreat will be hosted Nov. 2 to 4, and is focused on families with blind children that are new born until 8 years-old. For more information about registration contact Shawn Marsolais on e-mail shawn@blindbeginnings.ca or call toll-free 1-866-736-8620

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snakes rattling up trouble for wildfire crews near Keremeos

Just Posted

Blind Beginnings Society extends services to the Okanagan

The Society will mark it’s arrival with a fall retreat for families

Crash stalls commute at Highway 33 and 97

Traffic is slow going along Highway 97 in Kelowna

Unruly restaurant patron sets hedge on fire

RCMP have the suspect in custody

Bear-spray used as weapon in Kelowna Walmart

Eight bystanders sustained injuries

Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Interior Health suggests ways to avoid breathing smoke-filled air

RCMP Musical Ride steeped in tradition, history

Tradition carries on Thursday for two performances at Prospera Place

Logging company employee dies working Nanaimo wildfire

Timberwest employee found dead in truck not a firefighter

More Canucks Young Stars tournament tickets available

The 2018 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 in Penticton

Increased fire activity and smoke visibility in Cariboo Fire Centre

High amounts of smoke could be seen over 100 Mile House as of 5 p.m. Wednesday

Snakes rattling up trouble for wildfire crews near Keremeos

Terrain near the Snowy Mountain fire, 14 kilometres southeast of Keremeos, is home to rattlesnakes

Disaster strikes late for 10-men Whitecaps

Vancouver own goal hands Toronto FC 2-2 draw in Canadian Championship final opener

Evacuation from Shuswap landslide rescinded after 16 months

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Wasp sting to face kills N.B. man who didn’t know he was allergic

A single wasp sting kills a 43-year-old New Brunswick man

Heroes in the sky – fighting BC wildfires from the air

With all those helicopters in the air at once, and no radio control tower equipped with radar to track them, communication becomes key in keeping pilots safe.

Most Read