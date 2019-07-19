The visually impaired pair up for a friendly fishing competition with the Kelowna Yacht Club

The trophy presentation at the 2018 Blind Fishing Derby at the Kelowna Yacht Club. (From left) Rodney Lozinski, Andy Cloutier, Darren Boudreau, Tana Cloutier, Gloria Lozinski. Winner Darren Boudreau caught the longest fish that year.

The annual Blind Fishing Derby returns to Kelowna for its 19th year this weekend.

The event has been going on since 2004 and allows the local visually impaired community an opportunity to get out on Okanagan Lake for some fishing or lakeside tours along side Kelowna Yacht Club volunteers.

The team that hauls in the longest fish at the end of the derby will be awarded the derby’s trophy, a memorial plaque for the late Commodore Dudley Pritchard who was a passionate supporter of the event.

“The Derby each year allows me to be reacquainted with the lake and meet some extraordinary boat owners who give so much to make this day happen,” said participant Bill Mah.

“The hospitality that is offered up is first class and I’d like to thank the skippers and volunteers who put their busy schedules aside to make us a part of their day. I don’t believe that words can say how much it is appreciated by the guests who participate.”

The derby takes place Saturday, July 20 at 9:30 as boats will head out for fishing or narrated lake tours.

“The Kelowna Yacht Club and its members are proud to be active supporters of the community,” said the Kelowna Yacht Club in a release.

“All volunteering members are donating their boats, their time and their fuel to provide this unique experience to fellow citizens who seldom have the opportunity to experience the fun of boating and getting out on the water.”

The event is capped off with a celebration lunch with the culinary team at the Kelowna Yacht Club.

