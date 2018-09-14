A previous blood clinic was held in Lake Country. - Contributed

Blood drive returns to Lake Country

The district’s third blood clinic will be held at Winfield Memorial Hall

Lake Country residents are donating their blood to a worthy cause.

After the popularity of the previous blood clinics, Lake Country’s third blood drive will be held Sept. 26.

The blood donor clinic is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at Winfield Memorial Hall and can take just over 100 donors, said Gayle Voyer, territory manager with Canadian Blood Services.

“We had the opportunity to have one of our promo clinics in the area and we thought since the size of the community and the rotary club that it was a great opportunity for us to support blood clinics in the community really,” she said.

The clinic will take walk-ins, but appointments are recommended ahead of time, Voyer said.

We’re encouraging those people who have donated before to come back and donate at this one,” she said.

“The key is like anything you do for the first time, just come in and try it, our staff do a great job at making people feel comfortable, so just walk through the doors and we’ll walk you through the process and explain how everything works as you go through the process,” she said. “This one we have just over 100 appointments open (as) people are just getting back into their routines in September.”

The Rotary Club of Lake Country is also supporting the clinic again, with volunteers and promoters. Voyer said a permanent clinic in Lake Country is unlikely, because of the proximity to Kelowna’s site, but more promo clinics can be expected.

“As long as the community continues to want them, I think that it’s a great location for us,” she said.

Appointments can be booked online at blood.ca.

Blood drive returns to Lake Country

