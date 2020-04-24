Gaige and his father, Mark Banman. (GoFundMe photo)

Blowing bubbles for Gaige: Funeral for toddler run over by vehicle in Kelowna

The bubble blowing will take place on April 26 at 3:30 p.m in Rutland

The toddler who was killed after he was run over by a vehicle near his parents’ home will be remembered at a private funeral on Sunday.

On April 19, Gaige Banman was hit by a car on McCurdy Road about 2:45 p.m.

While the boy’s death is being investigated no further information is being released by police on the incident.

Now, Gaige’s family will bring their son home and start the grieving process, which will be trying during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 pandemic when gathering together is prohibited.

Instead, a funeral procession will pass by the Banman’s home on McCurdy Road at 3:30 p.m. on April 26. Community members are encouraged if it is possible for them, to line the street practicing social distancing and blow bubbles for Gaige.

Bubbles will be available on the 500 block of McCurdy Road for those who do not have their own and wish to participate.

Family friend Victoria Sweetman has organized the bubble-blowing memorial.

“We as a community are blessed to be asked to participate in such a touching display of love for little Gaige who just adored bubbles,” wrote Sweetman on Facebook. “Please join. Should you prefer, please take some time to blow some bubbles from your home in honour of Gaige Banman on Sunday afternoon.”

If you choose to stay home and blow bubble the family asks you post your photos on Facebook.

READ MORE: Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

READ MORE: Light a candle for Gaige: Rutland residents to show support for family grieving death of young boy

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Blowing bubbles for Gaige: Funeral for toddler run over by vehicle in Kelowna

The bubble blowing will take place on April 26 at 3:30 p.m in Rutland

Some South East Kelowna residents now have city water

Marine Douglas with the City of Kelowna, said all linear pipework is now complete

Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

Kelowna Rockets name Terry McFaul head scout

McFaul has spent the last 29 seasons as a scout with the Rockets

Kelowna retains top spot as mid-size city for sport hosting

Two other communities were recognized, with Kamloops taking second place followed by Victoria in third

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Salmon Arm RCMP explain the issues surrounding making an arrest during COVID-19

Staff Sergeant talks about policing during COVID-19, difficulties with social distancing

Penticton Peach Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

President Don Kendall said it’s a sad time for him, board, volunteers, community

Businesses hard-hit by COVID-19 to get 75% in rent cost relief: Trudeau

Government to cover 50 per cent, with expectation that 25 per cent be absorbed by property owners

Minister say empty planes left China, pushes for virtual access to ‘Michaels’

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have spent 500 days in Chinese captivity

Police federation encouraging all to wear red today in honour of Nova Scotia victims

Online vigil, titled ‘Nova Scotia Remembers,’ will include messages of support from local and national faces

COVID-19 is not a ‘get-out-of-jail-free card,’ says B.C. judge

Suspect denied bail, despite using pandemic as defence to be released from jail

Bengals tab QB Burrow with 1st overall pick in 2020 NFL draft

Seahawks select Texas Tech LB Brooks with No. 27 choice

Most Read