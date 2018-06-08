BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery has added a bowling alley to its downtown Kelowna premises by taking over the space formerly occupied by the Flashbacks nightclub. Photo: Contributed

BNA bowls a strike with new venture

BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery adds bowling alley

One of Kelowna’s hottest places to eat has officially unveiled its highly-anticipated bowling alley.

BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery now boasts a six-lane, 10-pin alley, adding to its already high appeal among local residents and tourists alike.

“A ton of effort and teamwork went into this project,” said BNA marketing director Jill Jarrett.

“We were blown away by the enthusiasm of all the people who worked on it, and couldn’t have asked for a better final product.”

The establishment already had a bocce court, which was a hit with customers, but they wanted to push the envelope as to what a brewery can offer.

“We were working on the idea in our heads for two or three years, and when the space next to us which used to be Flashbacks opened up, we were just so excited to get started,” said Jarrett.

“The bowling alley will allow us and our customers to grow together. Pool tables are quite common, and we’ve had bocce for a while now, so we were looking for some new options.”

The bowling alley area also features its own unique bar, separate from the main bar, in the form of an airstream travel trailer, which the BNA team were able to shoehorn into the completely redone space.

The space will also provide non-bowlers with their choice of six vintage arcade games to play while they wait, including the classic Ms. Pac-Man.

For more information or to make reservations, visit http://www.bnabrewing.com/reservations/

Previous story
No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son
Next story
Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

Just Posted

Gateway casino workers ready to strike

BCGEU strike vote mandate for Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon casinos has 93.1% support

Reaching out to Okanagan homeless veterans

VETS Canada creating network across Okanagan Valley

Blasting warning for Aurora Heights

West Kelowna permit issued for blasting to start June 14

BNA bowls a strike with new venture

BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery adds bowling alley

Kelowna RCMP on the look out for those with the need for speed

RCMP worked with volunteers

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

Chefs showcase Indigenous cuisine in B.C.

On top of leading a kitchen in the province, owner travels around Canada to introduce his cuisine

No charges in police shooting deaths of north BC mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

RCMP investigate suspicious death on B.C. First Nation

Police release few details on death of woman on Esk’etemc First Nation last week

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

Most Read