Boat for Hope back on Okanagan Lake

Children with special needs and their families are being treated to a day of pirate adventure on the high seas of Okanagan Lake off Kelowna today.

Variety, the Children’ Charity, has its Boat for Hope, out on the water Saturday as a fundraiser.

The annual event brings together the local boating and business community to create an unforgettable experience for kids who may otherwise never be able to enjoy such an adventure due to mobility, financial and other challenges they face in their day-to-day lives.

For the hundreds of kids who participate every year, the day is a wonderful opportunity to get out on the water (with marauding pirates never far away) and enjoy a barbecue in the park.

