Kelowna Yacht Club in downtown Kelowna. (Kelowna Yacht Club photo)

Boaters asked to slow down, be respectful on regional lakes

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre also reminded boaters physical distancing still applies on the water

As Kalamalka, Wood and Okanagan lakes surpass full pool levels, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre is reminding residents to boat respectfully.

That means slowing down and keeping away from shore so wakes do not cause damage to lakeshore properties.

“With the warmer temperatures and ‘cabin-fever’ some residents may be experiencing as a result of COVID-19 physical distancing requirements, we are seeing more people out enjoying lake activities,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan regional emergency program coordinator.

“Over the next several weeks during freshet, while lake levels are high, boaters and those using personal watercraft are asked to keep their speed down when approaching or travelling near the shore. Please reduce your wake activity in order to prevent shoreline erosion and be on the lookout for floating debris that is carried into area lakes from faster flowing tributaries.”

The organization reminded boaters that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s physical distancing guidance also applies on the water and at boat launches.

READ MORE: Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ after collision with dump truck on Harvey Avenue

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigate woman’s sudden death

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

Boaters asked to slow down, be respectful on regional lakes

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre also reminded boaters physical distancing still applies on the water

Filming to resume safely later in June: Okanagan Film Commission

Film commissioner Jon Summerland said they want to start filming again later in June

Kelowna RCMP investigate woman’s sudden death

Criminality is not suspected at this time, according to RCMP

Cyclist ‘seriously injured’ after collision with dump truck on Harvey Avenue

The woman sustained injuries to one of her legs, according to RCMP

Undisclosed video evidence comes to light in West Kelowna murder trial

‘They’ve disclosed hundreds of pieces of evidence. Why would this have gotten missed?’ - defence lawyer

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

Early infections from China, Iran were quickly contained

Penticton Search and Rescue respond to six calls in less than a week

Two hikers rescued in early morning search near Greyback Lake latest in series of searches

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary rescinds all Grand Forks-area evacuation orders

Evacuation alerts for 1,136 Boundary properties remain in effect as officials monitor forecasts

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

In photos: Modified, yet traditional graduation gives Penticton graduates a sense of normalcy

Students around Penticton take part in pre-recorded graduation ceremonies

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation woman, 26, fatally shot by police in Edmundston, N.B.

Police were conducting a well-being check at the time of the incident

WATCH: Burned out car be gone thanks to Vernon dealership, ski resort

Bannister GM Vernon and SilverStar Mountain Resort team up in road cleanup

‘We either make a difference or we don’t’: Revelstoke teen leads protest in support of BLM

Revelstoke joined cities across the world protesting against racism and police brutality

Seniors to receive up to $500 in promised COVID-19 emergency aid in early July

The Liberal government first promised the extra help in mid-May, but had to create a new system to deliver the aid

Most Read