Boaters urged to stay off north end of Okanagan Lake

Access the lake on the south side of the William R. Bennett Bridge or north of Fintry Provincial Park

As firefighting continues in the Central Okanagan, boaters are being asked to access Okanagan Lake either on the south side of the William R. Bennett Bridge or north of Fintry Provincial Park.

RCMP are asking boaters to stay off the water north of the William R. Bennett Bridge until Fintry Provincial Park, until aerial firefighting concludes and evacuation orders are lifted for designated areas along the lake.

“Firefighting aircraft can deploy at any moment and as such, it is crucial we keep this area open for their immediate access and without interference from private pleasure crafts and vessels,” said Corp. Michael Gauthier.

Anyone boating within this perimeter can expect to be met with the enforcement of the RCMP.

