Bodies found in burned-out vehicle near Summerland: RCMP

The bodies were discovered after the Summerland Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire

Two bodies were found inside a burned-out vehicle on Garnet Valley Road near Summerland Saturday (Aug. 6) morning.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) said the bodies were discovered after the Summerland Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire. The SED MCU has taken over the investigation along with the Summerland detachment, Penticton regional detachment, and the BC Coroners Service.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash cam recordings or may have noticed suspicious activity in the Garnet Valley Road area from the early morning of Aug. 6 to contact the SED MCU at 1-877-987-8477.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit, Summerland detachment, Penticton regional detachment, and BC Coroner’s service are investigating. (Black Press file photo)
