Bodies found in burned-out vehicle near Summerland: RCMP

The bodies were discovered after the Summerland Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire

Two bodies were found inside a burned-out vehicle on Garnet Valley Road near Summerland Saturday (Aug. 6) morning.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) said the bodies were discovered after the Summerland Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire. The SED MCU has taken over the investigation along with the Summerland detachment, Penticton regional detachment, and the BC Coroners Service.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash cam recordings or may have noticed suspicious activity in the Garnet Valley Road area from the early morning of Aug. 6 to contact the SED MCU at 1-877-987-8477.

READ MORE: One person killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

READ MORE: ‘Help is available’: Emergency assistance for pets amid Keremeos Creek Wildfire

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

double homicidefireRCMPSummerlandVehicles