Body armour, weapons and illicit drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP raid of Rutland home

Ten people were taken into custody after RCMP search property Feb. 28

Ten people, including two with outstanding warrants were arrested following a police investigation into drug trafficking on Hein Road.

Kelowna RCMP searched the Rutland property on Feb. 28, seizing illegal drugs, prohibited devices and suspected stolen items from a residence on Hein Road.

“During the search, police seized a quantity of suspected illicit drugs, including heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, GHB, and codeine,” said Cpl. Stuart Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

As well as the drugs, RCMP officers found stolen bicycles, a dirt bike and license plates as well as prohibited items including body armour, firearm magazine and a switchblade.

The ten suspects will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charges considerations.

