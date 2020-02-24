The scene the morning following the fire. Image: Twila Amato, Black Press Media.

Body discovered following fire at Ellison property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

Fire crews that were called to a blaze on Anderson Road Saturday night (Feb. 22), also discovered a body on the property.

According to Ellison fire chief David Bates, crews arrived on scene about 10 p.m. to find a cargo trailer and minivan fully engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the blazes, firefighters went into a nearby home on the property that recently been damaged by flames, although was not on fire when crews arrived. Inside the building crews discovered a body.

RCMP were called to the scene and are now investigating the incident.

Bates said the property is fairly large, possibly 20 acres in size.

No other structures were damaged but the vehicles were completely destroyed.

READ MORE: Crews called to overnight fire in Ellison

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man arrested following suspicious trailer fire
Next story
West Kelowna used half of annual sand supply during two-week period in January

Just Posted

‘Please be quiet,’ Kelowna Mayor tells sexual assault survivor protesting in council chambers

Forty per cent of sexual assaults reported to Kelowna RCMP in 2019 were deemed ‘unfounded’

West Kelowna used half of annual sand supply during two-week period in January

City said cold temperatures meant much of sand wasn’t sticking to roads

Body discovered following fire at Ellison property

Firefighters discovered a body in a home on Anderson Road

Study proposed to investigate impact of septic fields in Okanagan Lake

Study would get underway in Killiney Beach and Westshore Estate areas in June

Swinging with the Stars raises $314,500 for Central Okanagan Hospice Association

The 12th annual event took place at the Delta Hotel in Downtown Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Salmon Arm boy is only Para-Nordic athlete at BC Winter games

Thirteen-year-old Kaden Baum competed in three races on his sit-ski at the games.

B.C. takes over another Retirement Concepts senior care home

Summerland facility latest to have administrator appointed

RCMP pull office from Wet’suwet’en territory, but hereditary chiefs still want patrols to end

Chief says temporary closure of field office not enough as Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute drags on

Prescription opioids getting B.C. addicts off ‘poisoned’ street drugs

Minister Judy Darcy says Abbotsford pilot project working

Royals, Elvis, Captain Cook: Hundreds of wax figures find new life in B.C. man’s home

Former director of Victoria’s Royal London Wax Museum still hopes to revive wax figure tourism

North Okanagan ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths

Shanda Hill and father carve stunning creations into ice at Ellison Lake

Teck CEO says Frontier withdrawal a result of tensions over climate, reconciliation

Don Lindsay speaks at mining conference, a day after announcing suspension of oilsands project

Father and children killed in fatal crash near Kamloops

The family was travelling from Southern Alberta

Most Read