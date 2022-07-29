(Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Body discovered in Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna, criminality suspected

Found near Shelter Bay Marina in West Kelowna

A body has been discovered in Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna.

Emergency services crews staged a scene near Shelter Bay Marina on the west side of Bennett Bridge in the afternoon of July 29 after a member of the public called it in around 1:15p.m.

The cause of the incident is still unknown, though RCMP on scene tell Capital News that criminality is suspected.

Multiple RCMP cruisers remain on scene in the late afternoon as well as the RCMP boat, which was already on the water doing patrols at the time.

The identity of the deceased is unknown at this time, including gender.

The scene remains cordoned off.

More to come.

