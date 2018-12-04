Body discovered in house fire in Beaverdell, near Big White

The body of an elderly man was discovered in a home in Beaverdell over the weekend, and now the West Kelowna RCMP Rural GIS team is working alongside the BC Coroners Service in the ongoing investigation.

Thus far, they say it’s not believed criminality was involved.

On Dec. 2, 2018 shortly after 8:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence located in the 5800 block of Snowpine Crescent in Beaverdell near Big White. Kelowna RCMP responded to the scene alongside Big White Fire Department first responders.

“Fire crews located a deceased individual while battling the blaze,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional RCMP.

The General Investigation Section of the West Kelowna Rural RCMP, who have taken lead on the ongoing investigation, continue to work closely with the BC Coroners Service.

“Our investigators, who conducted an examination of the fire scene with the support of forensic identification specialists, do not believe that criminality was involved in the 73-year-old man’s sudden death,” adds RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, the BC Coroners Service does not release or confirm identity. The RCMP and Coroners Service have no further information available for release at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP GIS at 250-768-2880.

