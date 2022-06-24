Kelowna RCMP vehicle in the vicinity of where a body was found in a flooded field. (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)

Body found in flooded field near Mission Creek: Kelowna RCMP

A body was discovered in a flooded field in the 3600 block of Berard Road this afternoon

Kelowna RCMP says a farmer has reported finding a body on flooded property in the 3600 block of Berard Road around 5 p.m. Friday (Jun 24).

Officers have secured the area and the B.C. Coroner Service has been notified and is en route. RCMP says the body at this time is unconfirmed to be that of Chelsea Cardno. She was last seen on Tuesday, Jun. 14 around 8 a.m. leaving her home on Dougall Road South in the Mission Greenway with her dog JJ.

Her disappearance resulted in an intensive search by the RCMP and the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Out of respect for the family and close friends of Chelsea Cardno, the RCMP requested that the public avoid the area.

“RCMP have notified the family of Cardno and have offered all supports available,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, Kelowna RCMP investigation service officer.

RCMP will continue to work alongside the B.C. who have the lead on the investigation.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsMissionRCMP

Previous story
Tree falls dangerously close to Vernon home

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP vehicle in the vicinity of where a body was found in a flooded field. (Photo/Jake Courtepatte)
Body found in flooded field near Mission Creek: Kelowna RCMP

(Contributed)
Kelowna Rockets’ Novak to miss start of season due to oncological diagnosis

A car is shown on fire at the intersection of Harvey and Ellis in Kelowna. (Submitted)
Car bursts into flames overnight in downtown Kelowna

(Right to left) Nick Schafer, Amy Sorrano and Roy Sasano’s trial begins on Monday (June 27). Geoff Regier (left) had all his charges dropped.
Abbotsford hog farm protesters going to trial on Monday