(File photo)

(File photo)

Body found in North Thompson River confirmed to be missing Alberta man

Jacob Wall and his truck were recovered from the river by RCMP

Police have confirmed a body of a man recovered from a vehicle Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 16) was reported missing a day earlier.

Const. Jody Thomas of the Abbotsford Police Department confirmed with the Clearwater Times Wednesday that 23-year-old Jacob Wall was recovered with his black Dodge Ram from the North Thompson River. The constable said they took the post about him missing down after the person found was confirmed to be Wall.

The post said Wall was last seen leaving the Abbotsford airport on Aug. 15 on his way to Clearwater for work. He was reported missing when no one had heard from him.

The highway was closed around 1 p.m. for several hours just north of Barriere between MacDougall and Carlson Road, otherwise known as “Pig’s Corner.” Crews re-opened the highway just after 4:30 p.m.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Morning commute affected by crash in Lake Country
Next story
The return of Zellers: Hudson’s Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain

Just Posted

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP looking for man from hit and run with school bus

(Photo - Google Maps)
Morning commute affected by crash in Lake Country

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Repeated break and enters at Kelowna liquidation store

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hippopotamus Milk