Body found in North Thompson River confirmed to be missing Alberta man

Jacob Wall and his truck were recovered from the river by RCMP

Police have confirmed a body of a man recovered from a vehicle Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 16) was reported missing a day earlier.

Const. Jody Thomas of the Abbotsford Police Department confirmed with the Clearwater Times Wednesday that 23-year-old Jacob Wall was recovered with his black Dodge Ram from the North Thompson River. The constable said they took the post about him missing down after the person found was confirmed to be Wall.

The post said Wall was last seen leaving the Abbotsford airport on Aug. 15 on his way to Clearwater for work. He was reported missing when no one had heard from him.

The highway was closed around 1 p.m. for several hours just north of Barriere between MacDougall and Carlson Road, otherwise known as “Pig’s Corner.” Crews re-opened the highway just after 4:30 p.m.



newsroom@clearwatertimes.com

