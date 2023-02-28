Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Body found in Vernon street has RCMP suspicious

Investigation underway in upper Mission Hill area

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the upper Mission Hill area.

A body was found on the road in the 4100 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 28 around 6:45 a.m.

The person’s death is being treated as suspicious and police have cordoned off a portion of 15th Avenue.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are currently conducting their initial investigation.

“Based on findings from the preliminary investigation, there is nothing to suggest there is any known risk to the public,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Death RCMP Vernon

