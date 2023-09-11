A portion of Spall Road is closed the morning of Sept. 10, 2023 with police in the area. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Body found near brush fire, unusual but not criminal: Kelowna RCMP

The body was found at an encampment off Spall Road

The man found dead near Mill Creek off of Spall Road on Sunday is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service, however, the death does not appear to be criminal in nature.

Just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 10, police were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department with a small brush fire off the west side of Spall.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered the body of a man beside a small encampment.

Police have not yet identified the victim and the cause of death is not yet known. The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit is also investigating as the circumstances of the incident are unusual.

A portion of Spall Road was blocked to vehicle and foot traffic on Sunday but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist in identifying the man to phone the RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-54030.

READ MORE: No planned ignitions for West Kelowna fire

