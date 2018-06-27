Body found outside Kelowna Tim Hortons

Mounties have taped off a grassy area near the Tim Hortons on Enterprise Way and Highway 33, where a body has been found.
Cpl. Kent Hall said the body of a man was discovered at around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, and they will be on scene until the Coroner’s service arrives.
Hall added that they don’t believe the circumstances to be suspicious.
Personal items — such as a quilt, a photo album, and camping chair —have been strewn around the space where the body was found..
More to come.
