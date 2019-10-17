Body of missing Kaleden man found this morning RCMP confirm

After two weeks of searching, RCMP confirmed they have located the body 36-year-old Kaleden resident Phillip Schuhmacher.
Schuhmacher was reported missing by his family on Oct. 3 after security footage at his parents’ home in Twin Lakes showed him entering their house and never exiting. It was believed that he left through the residence’s back door, and a collaborative search through the area was championed by hundreds of residents, family and friends to locate the man.
On Thursday morning, Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed that RCMP had located Schuhmacher’s body but did not specify where. The release states the cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time and the BC Coroners Service is involved in the investigation.
