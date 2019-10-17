Body of missing Kaleden man found this morning RCMP confirm

Phillip Schuhmacher, 36, was reported missing from his home in on Oct. 3

The body of Phillip Schuhmacher, 36, was located by RCMP on the morning of Oct. 17. The Kaleden resident was reported missing from his home on Oct. 3 and was the focus of a collaborative search effort in the region that was headed by hundreds of residents, friends and family. (Photo from Facebook)

After two weeks of searching, RCMP confirmed they have located the body 36-year-old Kaleden resident Phillip Schuhmacher.

Schuhmacher was reported missing by his family on Oct. 3 after security footage at his parents’ home in Twin Lakes showed him entering their house and never exiting. It was believed that he left through the residence’s back door, and a collaborative search through the area was championed by hundreds of residents, family and friends to locate the man.

READ MORE: Family desperately searching for Kaleden man who went missing on Oct. 2

On Thursday morning, Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed that RCMP had located Schuhmacher’s body but did not specify where. The release states the cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time and the BC Coroners Service is involved in the investigation.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.