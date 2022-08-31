(COSAR/Contributed)

Body of missing Manitoba man found in Okanagan Lake

The RCMP Dive team found the body on Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 30)

The body of a missing man from Manitoba has been found in Okanagan Lake.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Kelowna RCMP’s dive team found the body around 38 metres offshore. The man went missing last week. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) began searching last Friday (Aug. 26), but paused when the dive team took over.

There is no criminal investigation and the BC Coroner Service has a file started.

“Unfortunately the Central Okanagan has had several drowning deaths this summer which shock and sadden all of us,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations officer. “Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones. Two-thirds of drowning victims know how to swim. Accidents can happen anytime, and they can happen to you. Be prepared, be aware, and keep your PFD (personal flotation device) on at all times whenever you are on the water”.

The man’s family has been notified.

