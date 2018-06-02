Facebook

Updated: Body of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney’s car was found abandoned between Kelowna and Lake Country

Updated: 2:18 p.m.

The body of Jordan Mooney was found in McKinley Heights this morning.

Kelowna RCMP along with the BC Coroner Service is investigating after members of the Kelowna search and rescue team located the body of a male in the McKinley Heights area earlier this morning,” RCMP said in a news release.

“Kelowna RCMP has confirmed that there is no criminality in the death of the male located and therefore this investigation is being led by the BC Coroners Office,” said Cst. Lesley Smith with Kelowna RCMP “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mooney family and we ask that the public and media respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.”

Original:

After days of searching, the body of a missing Vernon man has been found.

Kelowna RCMP says it has narrowed its search for Jordan Mooney, 24, after his vehicle was discovered abandoned in a neighbourhood between Kelowna and Lake Country May 31.

Tammy Mooney, Jordan’s mother, posted about her son’s death on Facebook.

“He will forever be in our hearts.”

Mooney was last seen when he left a home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna, in the late evening hours of Sunday, May 27.

A GoFundMe was started this morning for the family.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
