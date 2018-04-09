Body of missing West Kelowna man found

RCMP confirm missing West Kelowna man found deceased

The body found on Sunday in a wooded West Kelowna area has now been identified.

“RCMP can confirm that the deceased male has now been positively identified, by the BC Coroners Service, as missing 72-year-old Lawrence Hamilton of West Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

The investigation into Hamilton’s death has now been turned over to the BC Coroners Service, as it has been deemed not suspicious in nature, said O’Donaghey. His family has requested that their privacy be respected during their time of grief.

“We are deeply saddened and would like to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences, to both his family and friends, during this difficult time,” said O’Donaghey.

West Kelowna RCMP responded April 8 just after 9:30 a.m. to the Smith Creek Road area after being informed of the discovery of a deceased individual in a wooded area at that location.

READ MORE: SEARCH CONTINUES FOR WEST KELOWNA MAN

Hamilton went mising March 25 and dozens of Search and Rescue members searched for him in the days that followed.

Hamilton was last spotted on video surveillance as he departed the Lakeview Lodge residential care home, as a visitor to the facility, at approximately 3 p.m. on Sunday March 25. Police have been unable to pin point a direction of travel for Hamilton after he left that location.

READ MORE: BODY FOUND

Hamilton was described as an avid walker and was known in the past to travel distances upwards of 70-kilometres in a single day.

The search was called off in recent days.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Stolen sculpture from Penticton park found
Next story
Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Just Posted

Kelowna swimmer ties record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Kelowna swimmer Taylor Ruck ties Canada record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Body of missing West Kelowna man found

RCMP confirm missing West Kelowna man found deceased

Reel Reviews: Ready all players

We say, “Spielberg makes a video game movie full of ’80s references.”

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Body found near creek in West Kelowna

The exact location and identity of the body, found after 1 p.m. Sunday, has not been released

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester with “Women’s Lives Matters” charged at Bill Cosby Monday

Trump complains about “STUPID TRADE” with China

President Donald Trump complained yet again about “STUPID TRADE” with China

NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

The charter bus carrying teenagers struck a bridge overpass on Long island, seriously injuring several passengers

Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Spelling scullion and deplorable in tie-breaker round lifts Hannah May Ramis to B.C. Junior title

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Update: Stolen sculpture from Penticton park found

Hatbox man walked away from Gyro Park

‘Great group of kids:’ Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The vigil took place Sunday night at the Broncos home arena in central Saskatchewan

Most Read