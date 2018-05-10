Body recovered in Okanagan Lake

A body has been recovered on the shores of Okanagan Lake south of the Outback Resort on Eastside Road in Vernon.

The discovery of the body was made Tuesday at approximately 6:30 pm by a passing boater.

RCMP, with the assistance of Vernon Search and Rescue, attended the location and attempted to retrieve the body, however due to its precarious location and night fall, the body was not able to be safely extracted.

The following morning, the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team re-attended the location and safely extracted the body.

“At this time the initial investigative findings indicate that the death is non-suspicious and the RCMP will continue to work with the BC Coroners Service on the investigation,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “The identity of the body has not been confirmed.”

No further information is available for release.