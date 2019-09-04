Body recovered on shoreline 30 km south of Revelstoke

The RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the man

  • Sep. 4, 2019 9:04 a.m.
  • News

A body was recovered on the shoreline of Blanket Creek Provincial Park on Sept. 1. (BC Parks photo)

A body was recovered on the shoreline of Blanket Creek on Sept. 1, 30 km south of Revelstoke.

The RCMP said that the identity of the adult male has not yet been confirmed, however initial indications suggest that his death was not criminal in nature.

READ MORE: B.C. man in terror case to live in Enderby while awaiting deportation

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation; the Coroners Service investigates all sudden, unexpected and/or unnatural deaths in the province to determine who died, how, where, when and by what means.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are not offering any further information about this investigation.

 

