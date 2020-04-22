A boil water notice has been issued for the District of Peachland. (CSRD Photo)

Boil water advisory issued for Peachland

The turbidity in the District’s water sources have increased over the 5 NTU threshold

A boil water advisory has been issued for the District of Peachland.

The turbidity in the District of Peachland’s water sources have increased over the 5 NTU threshold. As mandated by Interior Health, the District is instituting a Boil Water Notice, effective immediately.

Interior Health recommends that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice. Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for at least one minute.

The District of Peachland apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate your patience during this time.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
