Boil water notice downgraded in West Kelowna

A water quality advisory will continue for the West Kelowna Estates system

In consultation with the Interior Health Authority, the City of West Kelowna has downgraded the boil water notice to a water quality advisory for the West Kelowna Estates System.

The July 14 boil water notice was prompted by what was reported to be a mechanical failure in the city’s chlorination system for the West Kelowna Estates water service area. Divers were deployed to inspect the intake pipe in Okanagan Lake and repaired the damaged chlorination dosing line.

The water quality advisory is still necessary due to continued higher than normal turbidity in the system.

Free water is available at the bulk water station at Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road.

More information on water notices can be found at westkelownacity.ca.

