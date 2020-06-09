Boil water notice downgraded to quality advisory for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

Good news for those who get their water from West Kelowna’s Sunnyside/Pritchard system: the boil water notice has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.
The City of West Kelowna announced the change, saying it comes after decreasing turbidity in Okanagan Lake.
But despite the decreasing turbidity, the city said it still is higher than normal due to spring freshet in the lake, which means there are still particles that can interfere with water disinfection.
Free water is still available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads, and residents are asked to bring clean bottles to fill up.
The water quality advisory will be in effect until further notice.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.