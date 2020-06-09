Boil water notice downgraded to quality advisory for Sunnyside/Pritchard system

Turbidity in Okanagan Lake is decreasing, according to city staff

The boil water notice for residents in the Sunnyside/Pritchard water system has ended. (Black Press Media file)

Good news for those who get their water from West Kelowna’s Sunnyside/Pritchard system: the boil water notice has been downgraded to a water quality advisory.

The City of West Kelowna announced the change, saying it comes after decreasing turbidity in Okanagan Lake.

But despite the decreasing turbidity, the city said it still is higher than normal due to spring freshet in the lake, which means there are still particles that can interfere with water disinfection.

Free water is still available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads, and residents are asked to bring clean bottles to fill up.

The water quality advisory will be in effect until further notice.

READ: Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

City of West Kelowna