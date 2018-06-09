Kelowna boil water notice downgraded

The Black Mountain Irrigation District’s notice is now an advisory

A boil water notice has been downgraded to an advisory June 8 for the Black Mountain Irrigation District, according to Interior Health.

A boil water notice was initially issued May 23 due to a malfunction of a valve regulating the flow of treated water into the distribution system from Mission Creek. The failure prevented the valve from opening sufficiently to meet the increased demand from warm temperatures and increasing seasonal demand, according to an irrigation district news release.

Boiling water for a minute is still recommended for young children and the elderly.

