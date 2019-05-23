Boil water notice extended into Kelowna’s northern boundary

City of Kelowna extends boil water notice to over 100 residences in northern boundary of Kelowna

Over 100 city utility customers in the northern boundary of Kelowna are now included in a boil water notice following a water main break in the District of Lake Country on Thursday afternoon.

A new project located at North View sub division was receiving underground work to connect water sources and other utilities when a water main was struck and its contents rolled down the hill just south of Glenmore Road.

“(Kelowna’s) affected areas may experience intermittent water flow or higher water turbidity as the water source is re-directed from Beaver Lake to supply the distribution system,” the release from the City of Kelowna reads.

Once re-directed, the ban will still be in effect until the system is disinfected. Crews are on scene and working as quickly as possible to remedy the situation.

Any water that is to be used for drinking, cleaning foods or brushing teeth is to be boiled for one minute and stored in a clean, covered container in the fridge.

Owners of public facilities within the affected area are to post “Boil Water Notice” signs at sinks and public drinking fountains.

