Boil water notice issued after construction incident in Southeast Kelowna

Roughly 250 residents were unable to access tap water Monday after a construction incident in Southeast Kelowna, in the Crawford area.

While working on Stewart Road W, Emil Anderson Construction crews caused a major water line to break. Both Emil Anderson and city crews were on-site working to repair the damage and bring the Upper Crawford reservoir back into service by end of the day. Electronic signs will be posted in the area advising residents the water status, according to the city in a news release.

Once water service has been restored, a temporary, precautionary boil water notice will be issued due to potential sediment disturbance in the distribution system. The city will coordinate the water sampling and quality testing to ensure that water quality meets all drinking water guidelines. Until that process is completed, the boil water notice will remain in effect.

During a boil water notice, the city advises that any water that has a chance of being ingested should be boiled, whether it’s for beverages, food preparation, coffee machines, brushing teeth, making ice and water for pets.

For updates on the boil water notice or to e-Subscribe for updates, visit the city’s drinking water page at kelowna.ca/water or call the water quality hotline at 250-469-8475.

