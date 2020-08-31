Boil water notice issued for Lakeview-Rose Valley in West Kelowna

The notice will remain in effect until further notice

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a boil water notice for the Lakeview/Rose Valley System effective immediately and until further notice, due to unforeseen mechanical complications at the Rose Valley Chlorination Facility.

The mechanical issues – related to a planned power outage in the area – are resulting in untreated water entering the system.

Under a Boil Water Notice, everyone in the service area, including pets, must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source. This applies to brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

To determine if you live in the Lakeview/Rose Valley Water System, please see our water quality advisory map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality.

A safe source of water is available at the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads. Customers can use the station free throughout the duration of the boil water notice.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

