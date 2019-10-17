Boil water notice issued for many Westshore Estate customers

This is the fourth boil water/water quality advisory for the westside of Okanagan Lake in last month

A boil water notice has been issued by the Regional District of Central Okanagan for residents living along Westside Road.

The district made the announcement on Thursday, which impacts around 270 properties in the Westshore Estates subdivision.

The district said the notice was issued because of a watermain break that was found by members of their engineering service team on Wednesday. Crews will attempt to flush the system and make the necessary repairs on Thursday.

In total, four boil water/water quality advisories have been issued for residents living on the west side of Okanagan Lake since mid-September. One has been issued by the the regional district and the other three have been issued by the City of West Kelowna.

Kirsten Jones, strategic communications manager for the City of West Kelowna, said the city has addressed the water quality issue for local residents for some time.

“We are looking at aging infrastructure in our city. Prior to 2011, much of our water was treated by chlorine,” she said.

“When we took over the irrigation system in 2011, we developed a water master plan that meets provincial and federal regulations.”

Jones said a $40 million investment from provincial and federal governments will also help tackle the water challenges facing the city.

“There is a water plan in place. We have received a grant for the construction of the water treatment plant along Bartley Road,” she said.

“We’re still getting a detailed design of the project, but with construction the project will take until 2022.”

Jones said once operational, the plant will service the West Kelowna Estates, Lakeview and Sunnyside neighborhoods.

